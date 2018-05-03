Asthma and diet: What’s the connection? If you have asthma, you may be curious about whether certain foods and diet choices could help you manage your condition. There’s no conclusive evidence that a specific diet has an effect on the frequency or severity of asthma attacks. At the same time, eating fresh, nutritious foods may improve your overall health as well as your asthma symptoms. According to research in some research, a shift from eating fresh foods, such as fruits and vegetables, to processed foods may be linked to an increase in asthma cases in recent decades. Although more study is needed, early evidence suggests that there’s no single food or nutrient that improves asthma symptoms on its own. Instead, people with asthma may benefit from eating a well-rounded diet high in fresh fruits and vegetables. Food also comes into play as it relates to allergies. Food allergies and food intolerances occur when your immune system overreacts to specific proteins in foods. In some cases, this can result in asthma symptoms.

Treatments for asthma Most doctors recommend an overall healthy lifestyle to help you manage your condition. This can include eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. Diet and lifestyle changes are meant to complement your existing asthma treatment. You shouldn’t stop using prescribed asthma medications without consulting your doctor, even if you begin to feel better. Traditional asthma treatments may include: inhaled corticosteroids

long-acting beta antagonists (LABAs)

combination inhalers, which are comprised of corticosteroids and a LABA

oral leukotriene modifiers

fast-acting rescue medications

allergy medications

allergy shots

bronchial thermoplasty, a type of surgery used for severe asthma cases that don’t respond to medication

Preventing asthma symptoms from worsening When it comes to controlling asthma symptoms, prevention can go a long way. Since asthma may be life-threatening, it’s critical to identify your triggers and avoid them. Tobacco smoke is an asthma trigger for many people. If you smoke, talk to your doctor about quitting. If someone in your household smokes, talk to them about quitting. In the meantime, make sure they smoke outdoors. You can take more steps that may help prevent asthma attacks if you: Create an asthma action plan with your doctor and follow it.

Get a pneumonia and flu shot each year to avoid illnesses that could trigger asthma attacks.

Take your asthma medications as prescribed.

Track your asthma and monitor your breathing to identify early warning signs that your asthma is worsening.

Use an air conditioner to reduce your exposure to dust mites and outdoor pollutants and allergens such as pollen.

Use dust covers on your bed and pillows to reduce dust exposure.

Reduce pet dander by regularly grooming and bathing your pets.

Cover your nose and mouth when spending time outside in the cold

Use a humidifier or dehumidifier to keep humidity in your home at optimal levels.

Clean your house regularly to eliminate mold spores and other indoor allergens.