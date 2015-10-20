What is aspiration pneumonia? Aspiration pneumonia is a complication of pulmonary aspiration. Pulmonary aspiration is when you inhale food, stomach acid, or saliva into your lungs. You can also aspirate food that travels back up from your stomach to your esophagus. All of these things may carry bacteria that affect your lungs. Healthy lungs can clear up on their own. If they don’t, pneumonia can develop as a complication.

What causes aspiration pneumonia? Pneumonia from aspiration can occur when your defenses are impaired and the aspirated contents have a large amount of harmful bacteria. You can aspirate and develop pneumonia if your food or drink “goes down the wrong way.” This may happen even if you can swallow normally and have a regular gag reflex. In that case, most of the time you’ll be able to prevent this by coughing. Those who have impaired coughing ability, however, may not be able to. This impairment may be due to: neurological disorders

throat cancer

medical conditions like myasthenia gravis or Parkinson’s disease

excessive use of alcohol or prescription or illegal drugs

use of sedatives or anesthesia

a weakened immune system

esophageal disorders

dental problems that interfere with chewing or swallowing

How is aspiration pneumonia treated? Treatment depends on the severity of your pneumonia. Outcomes and duration of treatment depend on your general health, preexisting conditions, and hospital policies. Treating severe pneumonia may require hospitalization. People with trouble swallowing may need to stop taking food by mouth. Your doctor will prescribe antibiotics for your condition. Things your doctor will ask before prescribing antibiotics: Were you recently hospitalized?

What is your overall health?

Have you used antibiotics recently?

Where do you live? Make sure to take the antibiotics for the entire length of the prescription period. This period can vary from one to two weeks. You may also need supportive care if aspiration pneumonia causes breathing problems. Treatment includes supplemental oxygen, steroids, or help from a breathing machine. Depending on the cause of chronic aspiration, you may require surgery. For example, you may get surgery for a feeding tube if you have swallowing problems that don’t respond to treatment.

How can aspiration pneumonia be prevented? Prevention tips

Avoid behaviors that can lead to aspiration, such as excessive drinking.

Be careful when taking medications that can make you feel drowsy.

Receive proper dental care on a regular basis. Your doctor may recommend a swallow evaluation by a licensed speech pathologist or swallow therapist. They can work with you on swallowing strategies and throat muscle strengthening. You may also need to change your diet. Surgery risk: Follow your doctor’s orders about fasting to lower the chance of vomiting under anesthesia.

What can be expected in the long term? Many people who have aspiration pneumonia also have other diseases that affect swallowing. This can result in a longer recovery period. Your outlook depends on: how much of your lungs have been affected

the severity of the pneumonia

the type of bacteria causing the infection

any underlying medical condition that compromises your immune system or your ability to swallow Pneumonia can cause long-term problems like a lung abscess or permanent scarring. Some people will develop acute respiratory failure, which can be fatal. Aspiration pneumonia has been shown to increase mortality in people who are hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia if they aren’t in an intensive care unit (ICU).