Aortic valve insufficiency

Aortic valve insufficiency (AVI) is also called aortic insufficiency or aortic regurgitation. This condition develops when the aortic valve is damaged. It’s more common in men than women.

The aortic valve is the final valve blood passes through when it exits the heart. It’s full of fresh oxygen and nutrients to be delivered to the rest of your body.

When the aortic valve doesn’t close all the way, some of the blood flows backward instead of out to the aorta and the body. This means the left ventricle never quite empties of blood before the next load of blood arrives from the left atrium.

As a result, the left ventricle must expand to accommodate the leftover blood and the new blood. The heart muscle also has to work extra hard to pump out the blood. The extra work strains the heart muscle and raises the blood pressure in the heart.

Despite all of the extra effort, the heart still cannot pump enough blood to keep the body well-oxygenated. This condition will make you feel tired and out of breath easily. Over time, it can take a serious toll on your heart and overall health.