Overview Weight gain is a possible side effect of many antidepressant drugs. While each person responds to antidepressant treatment differently, the following antidepressants may be more likely to cause weight gain during your treatment.

1. Tricyclic antidepressants Tricyclic antidepressants, also known as cyclic antidepressants or TCAs, may cause weight gain. These drugs include: amitriptyline (Elavil)

amoxapine

desipramine (Norpramin)

doxepin (Adapin)

imipramine (Tofranil-PM)

nortriptyline (Pamelor)

protriptyline (Vivactil)

trimipramine (Surmontil) TCAs were some of the first drugs approved to treat depression. They aren’t prescribed as often anymore because newer treatments cause fewer side effects. Weight gain was a common reason people stopped treatment with these types of antidepressants, according to a 1984 study. Still, TCAs can be effective in people who don’t respond to other types of antidepressant drugs, despite the unwanted side effects.

2. Some monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) were the first class of antidepressants to be developed. MAOIs that cause weight gain include: phenelzine (Nardil)

isocarboxazid (Marplan)

tranylcypromine (Parnate) Doctors prescribe MAOIs most often when other antidepressants don’t work due to certain side effects and safety concerns. Of the three MAOIs listed above, phenelzine is the most likely to result in weight gain, according to a 1988 review . However, a newer formulation of an MAOI known as selegiline (Emsam) has been shown to result in weight loss during treatment. Emsam is a transdermal medication that’s applied to the skin with a patch.

3. Long-term use of certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) SSRIs are the most commonly prescribed class of depression drugs. Long-term use of the following SSRIs may cause weight gain: paroxetine (Paxil, Pexeva, Brisdelle)

sertraline (Zoloft)

fluoxetine (Prozac)

citalopram (Celexa) Although some SSRIs are associated with weight loss at first, long-term use of SSRIs is mostly linked to weight gain. Long-term use is considered treatment that lasts longer than six months. Of the SSRIs listed above, paroxetine is most commonly associated with weight gain with both long-term and short-term use.

4. Some atypical antidepressants Mirtazapine (Remeron) is a noradrenergic antagonist, which is a type of atypical antidepressant. The drug has been shown repeatedly to be more likely to cause weight gain and to increase appetite than other drugs. Mirtazapine is less likely to make people gain weight compared with TCAs. It also doesn’t result in as many other side effects as other antidepressants. However, it can cause: nausea

vomiting

sexual dysfunction

Antidepressants that are less likely to cause weight gain Other antidepressants have been associated with less weight gain as a side effect. These antidepressants include: escitalopram (Lexapro, Cipralex), an SSRI

duloxetine (Cymbalta), a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), may cause modest weight gain with long-term use

bupropion (Wellbutrin, Forfivo, and Aplenzin), an atypical antidepressant

nefazodone (Serzone), a serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitor

venlafaxine (Effexor) and venlafaxine ER (Effexor XR), which are both SNRIs

desvenlafaxine (Pristiq), an SNRI

levomilnacipran (Fetzima), an SNRI

vilazodone (Viibryd), a serotonergic antidepressant

vortioxetine (Trintellix), an atypical antidepressant

selegiline (Emsam), a newer MAOI that you apply to your skin, which may lead to fewer side effects than MAOIs taken by mouth Weight gain is also less likely to occur with the following SSRIs when they’re used for less than six months: sertraline (Zoloft)

fluoxetine (Prozac)

citalopram (Celexa)