Here, we’ll discuss the safety of mixing alcohol and antibiotics . We’ll also explain what effects alcohol can have on your body’s ability to fight an infection.

The biggest concern is that consuming alcohol with medications might increase the risk of unsafe side effects.

Alcohol and medication can be a dangerous mix. Doctors recommend avoiding alcohol while taking a number of drugs.

Interactions

Alcohol doesn’t make antibiotics less effective, but consuming alcohol — especially if you drink too much — might increase your chance of experiencing certain side effects.

You should never consume alcohol while taking any of the following antibiotics:

cefoperazone

cefotetan

doxycycline

erythromycin

metronidazole

tinidazole

ketoconazole

isoniazid

linezolid

griseofulvin

Combining these antibiotics and alcohol can cause a potentially dangerous reaction.

Metronidazole, tinidazole, cefoperazone, cefotetan, and ketoconazole

Drinking alcohol while taking these drugs can cause:

Don’t drink alcohol before, during, or up to three days after taking these drugs.

Griseofulvin

Drinking alcohol while taking this medication can cause:

flushing

excessive sweating

fast heartbeat

Isoniazid and linezolid

Drinking alcohol with these medications can cause side effects such as:

liver damage

high blood pressure

Doxycycline and erythromycin

Drinking alcohol while taking these antibiotics may make them less effective.

General side effects

The specific side effects that an antibiotic can cause depends on the drug. However, some common side effects of antibiotics include:

nausea

sleepiness

dizziness

lightheadedness

diarrhea

Alcohol can also cause side effects. These include:

an upset stomach

digestive problems, such as stomach pain, diarrhea, and ulcers

tiredness

Signs of a negative alcohol-antibiotic reaction include:

flushing (reddening and warming of your skin)

severe headache

racing heart rate

In most cases, these side effects go away on their own. If you think you’re having a medical emergency, call 911 or your local emergency services number immediately.

What to do

The warning label on your antibiotic should include information about alcohol use.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you’re unsure about the details of your medications. They may tell you that an occasional drink is OK. But that likely depends on your age, overall health, and the type of drug you’re taking.

If your doctor tells you that you shouldn’t drink alcohol, ask how long you should wait before drinking again. You may need to wait at least 72 hours after finishing your course of antibiotics before having any alcohol.

Listening to your doctor or pharmacist’s advice can help you avoid the effects of an alcohol-drug interaction.