Share on Pinterest We’ve carefully selected these videos because they’re actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their viewers with personal stories and high-quality information. Nominate your favorite video by emailing us at nominations@healthline.com! For people who have it and the loved ones who surround them, Alzheimer’s disease is a life-changing condition. Fortunately, there are many resources out there offering support. More than five million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. For these people and their families, finding resources early on can make the progression of the disease easier to bear. We’ve rounded up the best and newest videos that offer everything from disease education to heartwarming stories.

Alzheimer’s Is Not Normal Aging — And We Can Cure It The treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has changed little in more than 100 years. That’s the fact that opens this video from TED Talks, featuring scientist Samuel Cohen. Thinking about the progress of Alzheimer’s research and treatment may be upsetting, particularly when compared with research on other common diseases, like cancer and heart disease. But — Cohen says Alzheimer’s can be cured. Cohen uses his platform to explain advances in Alzheimer’s research and what’s needed to bring about that cure.

Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Facts and Figures The latest statistics on Alzheimer’s disease are here, brought to you by the Alzheimer’s Association. This short video will walk you through the current prevalence of Alzheimer’s, as well as hospitalization rates, number of caregivers, money spent, and more. It’s often hard to grasp the scope of a disease like this without clear and trustworthy data. The Alzheimer’s Association brings these numbers to us annually.

Alzheimer’s May Start Decades Before Diagnosis We often think of Alzheimer’s as beginning with memory lapses and forgetfulness. But this video from NutritionFacts.org suggests the disease may start several decades before symptoms are present. Dr. Greger is the man behind the website which suggests people can prevent and even treat disease with proper diet. In this video, Dr. Greger explains that the changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease start early, and so should our attempts at preventing them.

A Marriage to Remember The New York Times presents this video documentary of Pam White and her family. Created by her son, filmmaker Banker White, the video is a diary of Pam’s Alzheimer’s progression. You’ll hear Pam, in her own words, describe her childhood and life before the disease took over. You’ll also hear her story from her husband, Ed and her son. For people with Alzheimer’s in their life, the story will be familiar. It may be heart wrenching. But there’s a message of hope — the disease has “revealed the strength” of Pam and Ed’s marriage.

Meet Bob, Who Lost His Wife to Alzheimer’s, but Who Now Has a Lifeline Bob is 92 years old and in this video from Comic Relief you’ll hear him talk about the love of his life, Cath. One day, Cath turned to Bob and asked, “Where’s Bob?” Their world was never the same. This video was made to bring attention, in part, to the creation of Silver Line, a 24-hour helpline for seniors like Bob in need of support. Bob and Cath’s story is sadly not unique.

An Alzheimer’s Love Story: The First Day of the Rest of My Life For many couples and families living with Alzheimer’s, life changes dramatically with the onset of symptoms, again with the diagnosis, and sometimes with the admission into an assisted living facility. John is a loving husband who chronicles the day he moved his wife Kerry into a home. Silverado Care is the care facility behind the video, equal parts heartwarming and sad — a feeling many caregivers know well.

Kids Meet a Woman with Alzheimer’s Children and the elderly are perhaps the two most honest population groups. In this video, from Cut, children sit and visit with Myriam, a woman with Alzheimer’s. Myriam is a retired attorney, and like many people with Alzheimer’s, she’s experiencing what’s known as sundowning, where the symptoms of the disease are just starting to affect her daily life. This video could be particularly useful for families that are unsure how to talk to the children in their family about Alzheimer’s.

People with Alzheimer’s Tell Us Memories They Never Want to Forget Another notable Alzheimer’s video from Cut, this one offers a glimpse into a disappearing world — the memories of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Their childhood memories are mostly clear as they describe the weather and people around them. But when asked about a recent memory, they struggle. This video will certainly have you reaching for tissues, but will also leave you feeling richer for hearing their stories.

What You Can Do to Prevent Alzheimer’s Lisa Genova is a neuroscientist specializing in Alzheimer’s research. In this TED Talk, she opens by telling the audience that this disease will someday likely affect us all, either with our own diagnosis or that of a loved one. Her talk is all about preventing Alzheimer’s. If it sounds too good to be true — not so fast. Genova is an expert on the disease and author of the book “Still Alice.” If you fear Alzheimer’s, or simply want to know more about the latest research, you’ll appreciate this actionable video.

6 Siblings Living in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s A story from the Today Show, this video features six siblings from the DeMoe family. Five of the brothers and sisters have early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Their father was diagnosed in his 40s. With his diagnosis, they all had a 50 percent chance of inheriting it. While not all of the siblings have begun experiencing symptoms, they’ve all leaned on each other to cope with the revelation that those symptoms may be inevitable.