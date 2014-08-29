Determining whether someone has Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is not an exact science. There are several tests that can help ensure an accurate diagnosis. These include:

MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

An MRI takes multiple images of the brain using powerful magnets and radio waves. It can help detect:

cysts

tumors

bleeding

swelling

structural abnormalities

infections

inflammatory conditions

problems with the blood vessels

It’s a pain-free, noninvasive procedure. It usually takes from 30 minutes to two hours. You lie down on a table that slides into the MRI machine. You may have a contrast dye injected into your arm to enhance the images. You will have to remove all metallic objects, such as:

jewelry

eyeglasses

hair clips

In terms of preparation, you may be asked to fast, or not to eat or drink anything, for four to six hours before the MRI.

Be sure to let the doctor know ahead of time if you are uncomfortable in small spaces. They can prescribe medication to help you relax, or recommend an “open” MRI. An open MRI is less visually confining than the standard MRI machine. People with cardiac pacemakers typically cannot have an MRI and should not enter an MRI area. Make sure you tell your doctor if you have a cardiac pacemaker. You will be advised on your particular circumstances. You may not be able to have an MRI if you have any of the following metallic objects in your body:

brain aneurysm clips

certain types of artificial heart valves

heart defibrillator or pacemaker

inner ear, or cochlear, implants

recently placed artificial joints

certain types of vascular stents

CT (computed tomography) scan

A CT scan uses x-ray technology to create multiple images of the brain. It helps detect conditions like:

bleeding in the brain

inflammation

skull fractures

blood clots

strokes

brain tumors

enlarged brain cavities

other signs of brain disease

A CT scan is a pain-free and noninvasive test that last a few minutes. Like the MRI, you will lie down on a table that slides into the CT machine. You have to lie still during the procedure and may have to hold your breath for short periods of time. You may be asked to wear a hospital gown and remove all metal objects. You may have a contrast dye injected into your arm to enhance the images. In terms of preparation, you may be asked to fast for four to six hours beforehand.

PET (positron emission tomography) scan

A positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that can provide information on how the brain and its tissues function on a cellular level. It’s used to detect changes in bodily processes that can reveal abnormalities of brain function. These include changes in:

glucose metabolism

oxygen metabolism

blood flow

Like the MRI and CT scan, you will need to lie down on a table that slides into the PET scan machine. About an hour prior to the PET scan, you will be injected with or asked to inhale a small amount of radioactive material, called a “tracer.” You may be asked to perform various mental tasks, such as reading or naming letters. This diagnostic tool allows the doctor to see levels of brain activity. Being required to fast for four to six hours prior to the test is not unusual. This test usually takes between 30 minutes and two hours.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, research studies have shown that amyloid plaque buildup can be detected with PET scan technology, even before symptoms are evident. It’s still unknown if these plaques are risk factors for AD, the result of the disease, or some combination thereof. Using PET scans as an early detection diagnostic tool is still being developed and isn’t ready for use by general practice clinicians. If you have diabetes, be sure to share that information with your doctor. Blood sugar or insulin levels may affect the PET scan results.