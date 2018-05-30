How do peanut allergies affect children? According to a 2010 study, the incidence of peanut allergies in children more than tripled between 1997 and 2008, going from 0.4 percent to 1.4 percent. The median age for a diagnosis of a peanut allergy is 18 months . A 2007 study found that children born after 2000 had an average initial exposure to peanuts at 12 months of age. Just five years earlier, the average child had their first exposure to peanuts at 22 months old. Because peanut allergies can be life-threatening, researchers recommend that parents delay a child’s first introduction to peanuts until they’re older and any allergic reactions are easier to manage. Eighty-two percent of children with peanut allergies also suffer from atopic dermatitis. This suggests that the two conditions may have similar trigger mechanisms, including environmental and genetic factors.

How do peanut allergies affect adults? The chances of a severe allergic reaction in adults is higher than in children. Young adults are at particular risk for severe anaphylaxis, according to statistics published by the nonprofit group Food Allergy Research & Education.

How are peanut allergies diagnosed? Multiple tests are available to help diagnose food allergies. You may undergo a skin prick test, a blood test, or an oral food challenge. In an oral food challenge, you’ll eat small portions of the suspected allergen while your doctor waits to see how you react. Allergy tests can be performed by your primary care doctor or an allergist.

How are peanut allergies treated? Severe allergic reactions require immediate medical treatment. People at risk of anaphylaxis should also keep an epinephrine auto-injector on hand in case of emergency. Brand-name options include the EpiPen and Adrenalick. In December of 2016, the pharmaceutical company Mylan introduced an authorized generic version of the EpiPen. For more mild reactions, over-the-counter antihistamines may help decrease the symptoms, such as itchy mouth or hives. However, OTC antihistamines will not relieve respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms. It’s important to develop a food allergy emergency plan with your doctor and understand the best ways to treat a reaction, whether mild or severe. Shop for OTC antihistamines.

How can you prevent peanut allergies? A 2010 expert panel on diagnosis and management of food allergies sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) advised women against removing peanuts from their diet during pregnancy and lactation. That’s because they found no correlation between a mother’s diet and a child’s potential for developing a peanut allergy. The United Kingdom’s Department of Health offered the same recommendation. However, it also advised parents to refrain from introducing peanuts to a child during the first six months of their life. In addition, the Department of Health recommended that mothers breastfeed children for at least the first six months after birth. Children with a family history of peanut allergies should only be introduced to the food after consultation with a healthcare provider. In 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) endorsed guidelines that recommended children at a high risk of developing a peanut allergy be introduced to the food early. Foods containing peanuts should be added to their diets at 4–6 months.