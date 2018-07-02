Overview If you’ve ever wondered if you’re allergic to cigarette smoke, you’re not alone. Many people experience what they believe to be smoke allergy symptoms when they come into contact with tobacco smoke, such as from a cigarette, cigar, or pipe. People of all ages report this reaction.

Smoke allergy symptoms People who feel that they’re allergic to cigarette smoke describe a number of common symptoms, including: difficulty breathing

wheezing

hoarseness

headache

watery eyes

runny nose

congestion

sneezing

itchiness

additional allergy-related conditions, such as sinusitis and bronchitis Am I allergic to cigarette smoke? Allergy-like symptoms can be caused by tobacco smoke, but most doctors believe that they are not reactions to the smoke. Rather, because tobacco products (especially cigarettes) are filled with many toxic ingredients and irritating chemicals, some people have a reaction to those specific substances. People who suffer from allergic rhinitis appear to be more sensitive to these chemicals than others. Tobacco and contact dermatitis Touching tobacco products is closely tied to an allergic reaction called contact dermatitis. This skin rash is common among people who work with tobacco products every day, but it can also show up when someone touches tobacco. Chewing tobacco can cause the same type of allergic reaction in the mouth and on the lips. Doctors are unsure what exactly causes the skin to inflame when it comes into contact with tobacco leaves, but it’s best to avoid tobacco if you experience a reaction after contact.

Can cigarette smoke affect children? Not only can tobacco-smoke exposure trigger allergy symptoms, it may also be responsible for generating some allergies in the first place. A 2016 review suggests that children are more likely to develop childhood allergies if they are exposed to secondhand tobacco smoke (or are born to a mother who has smoked during pregnancy) in the perinatal period (before and after birth). The relationship isn’t clear, and the review calls for more research to understand the potential connection between environmental cigarette smoke and childhood allergies.

Cigarette smoke allergy test Allergy tests can be performed in an allergist’s office. If you do not know how to find an allergist, look for an office that specializes in ear, nose, and throat (ENT) health and ask them if they perform allergy testing. In most cases, a tobacco-smoke allergy test will actually test for allergies to the chemicals in cigarettes. A clinician will apply small drops of different allergens to parts of your skin (often your forearm) and wait to see which allergens produce a reaction on your skin.