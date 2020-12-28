Understanding ADHD Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a chronic condition that causes various hyperactive and disruptive behaviors. People with ADHD often have trouble focusing, sitting still, and controlling their impulses. ADHD affects millions of children every year, and in many cases the condition continues into adulthood. The disorder is much more commonly diagnosed in boys than girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . On the other hand, prevalence in adult men is only slightly higher than prevalence in adult women. The exact cause of ADHD is unknown. However, researchers believe genetics and certain environmental factors may contribute to its development. There’s no cure for ADHD, but several treatments can help to reduce the severity of symptoms.

What the research says about sleep disorders Sleep disorders are believed to be one of the most common types of coexisting conditions among adults and children with ADHD. Estimates vary, but they may affect anywhere from 25 percent to over 70 percent of children and adults with ADHD. Researchers aren’t exactly sure why ADHD and sleep disorders often occur together. However, it’s believed that the symptoms of ADHD can make it challenging to settle down enough to fall or stay asleep. This can cause a variety of sleep problems that make it difficult to get a good night’s rest. Recent research also suggests that genetics and structural brain abnormalities may play a role. Many ADHD medications are also stimulants. This can cause sleep issues, especially if they’re taken later in the day. A lack of sleep can aggravate some ADHD and ADHD-related symptoms. However, poor sleep quality usually affects children and adults differently. When children don’t get enough sleep, they usually become more hyperactive. Adults, on the other hand, typically feel more fatigued and have a lack of energy. DID YOU KNOW? The term sleep architecture refers to the way you cycle through the stages of sleep each night. Researchers haven’t been able to identify consistent differences in the sleep architectures of people with ADHD and people without ADHD.

Diagnosing sleep disorders Doctors must take extra care when screening for sleeping problems in people with ADHD. Sleep disorders and ADHD have overlapping symptoms, which can lead to misdiagnosis. If someone with ADHD complains of sleeping problems, their doctor will request a thorough sleep history. This involves asking the person about: their usual bedtime

the amount of time it takes them to fall asleep

awakenings during the night

problems waking up

daytime naps

daytime energy levels The doctor may also give them a sleep diary. They’ll be asked to use the diary to record their sleeping habits over several weeks. If the doctor suspects a sleep disorder, they may order different diagnostic tests. There are two main tests used to diagnose sleep disorders. Nocturnal polysomnography test A nocturnal polysomnography test is done in a laboratory while a person sleeps. The person is connected to equipment that monitors vital signs as well as activity in the heart, lungs, brain, and legs during sleep. People with sleep disorders: usually have a shorter overall sleep time

move their limbs more during sleep

may exhibit other irregular behaviors while sleeping Home sleep test As the name suggests, this test is done at home. It’s performed in the same manner as a nocturnal polysomnography test. The person will be given the monitoring equipment to use at home while they sleep. Abnormal vital sign measurements, movements, and breathing patterns tend to indicate a sleep disorder.