While not every person with ADHD takes the same drugs, and treatment approaches can vary between children and adults, the following list of drugs for ADHD can help you talk to your doctor about the options that are right for you.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health disorder that causes a range of symptoms.

Stimulants are the most commonly prescribed medications for ADHD. They’re often the first course of drugs used for ADHD treatment.

You might hear this class of drugs called central nervous system (CNS) stimulant medications. They work by increasing the amounts of the hormones called dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain.

This effect improves concentration and decreases the fatigue that’s common with ADHD.

Many brand-name stimulants are now only available as generic versions, which cost less and may be preferred by some insurance companies. However, other drugs are only available as brand-name products.

Amphetamines

Amphetamines are stimulants used for ADHD. They include:

They come in immediate-release (a drug that’s released into your body right away) and extended-release (a drug that’s released into your body slowly) oral forms. Brand names of these drugs include:

Adderall XR (generic available)

Dexedrine (generic available)

Dyanavel XR

Evekeo

ProCentra (generic available)

Vyvanse

Methamphetamine (Desoxyn)

Methamphetamine is related to ephedrine and amphetamine. It also works by stimulating the CNS.

It’s not known exactly how this drug works to help ADHD symptoms. Like other stimulants, methamphetamine may increase the amounts of hormones like dopamine and norepinephrine in your brain.

It can reduce your appetite and increase your blood pressure. This drug comes as an oral tablet taken once or twice per day.

Methylphenidate

Methylphenidate works by blocking the reuptake of norepinephrine and dopamine in your brain. This helps increase levels of these hormones.

It’s also a stimulant. It comes in immediate-release, extended-release, and controlled-release oral forms.

It also comes as a transdermal patch under the brand name Daytrana. Brand names include:

Aptensio XR (generic available)

Metadate ER (generic available)

Concerta (generic available)

Daytrana

Ritalin (generic available)

Ritalin LA (generic available)

Methylin (generic available)

QuilliChew

Quillivant

Dexmethylphenidate is another stimulant for ADHD that’s similar to methylphenidate. It’s available as the brand-name medication Focalin.