It can be hard for someone with ADHD to pay attention in boring lectures, stay focused on any one subject for long, or sit still when they just want to get up and go. People with ADHD are often perceived as those who stare out the window, daydreaming about what’s outside. It can feel at times like the structure of civilized society is too rigid and sedentary for those with brains that want to go, go, go. It’s an understandable viewpoint, considering that for 8 million years since the earliest human ancestors evolved from apes, we’ve been nomadic people, wandering the earth, chasing wild animals, and moving to wherever food was. There was always something new to see and explore. This sounds like an ideal environment for someone with ADHD, and research may prove that hyperactive hunter-gatherers were indeed better equipped than their peers.

ADHD and hunter-gatherers A study conducted at Northwestern University in 2008 examined two tribal groups in Kenya. One of the tribes was still nomadic, while the other had settled into villages. The researchers were able to identify members of the tribes who displayed ADHD traits. Specifically, they examined the DRD4 7R, a genetic variant that researches say is linked to novelty-seeking, greater food and drug cravings, and ADHD symptoms. Research showed that members of the nomadic tribe with ADHD—those who still had to hunt for their food—were better nourished than those without ADHD. Also, those with the same genetic variant in the settled village had more difficulty in the classroom, a major indicator of ADHD in civilized society. The researchers also noted that unpredictable behavior—a hallmark of ADHD—might have been helpful in protecting our ancestors against livestock raids, robberies, and more. After all, would you want to challenge someone if you had no idea what he or she might do? In essence, the traits associated with ADHD make for better hunters-gatherers and worse settlers. Up until about 10,000 years ago, with the advent of agriculture, all human beings had to hunt and gather in order to survive. Nowadays, most people don’t have to worry about finding food. Instead, for most of the world, it’s a life of classrooms, jobs, and plenty of other places with structured codes of behavior. In evolutionary terms, hunter-gatherers were generalists, in that they needed to know how to do a little bit of everything to survive. This information wasn’t passed down during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in a classroom. It was passed down from parent to child through play, observation, and informal instruction.