Alcohol addiction is a complicated disease, and there’s no substitute for treatment. But finding strength, support, and positivity in an app — which is there whenever and wherever you need it — can offer day-to-day reinforcement and accountability. Healthline chose these apps for their high-quality content, reliability, and positive user reviews. We hope you find them helpful tools for finding and maintaining sobriety, or helping a loved one do so.

Twenty-Four Hours a Day iPhone: 4.9 stars Price: $5.99 Twenty-Four Hours a Day helps you find inspiration whenever you need it with 366 daily meditations. Access today’s message and swipe forward and backward to read more. Bookmark your favorites and search all messages by keyword. Shake your device to summon a random message of inspiration and support. You can even customize font size for easy reading.

I Am Sober iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Use the I Am Sober app to track your sober days and milestones, build new habits, and enjoy ongoing motivation from a community of people who get it. Daily pledges can help keep you on track. A withdrawal timeline will help you understand what to expect in the days and weeks ahead. There are also additional resources designed to offer you a 24-hour companion and a wide network for your recovery.

SoberTool iPhone: 4.7 stars Android: 4.6 stars Price: Free This sobriety tool was developed by a Harvard-educated addiction counselor. It uses proven techniques to help you stay sober. Features include daily motivational messages, a search engine to help you find relevant content, a tool to avoid relapse if you have a craving, a chat forum, and much more.

Nomo iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.5 stars Price: Free Parker is a guy in recovery who created Nomo to keep himself on track and motivated. The app lets you create and share sobriety clocks — as many as you need — to track the number of days you’ve been sober, unhealthy habits you’ve gone back to, or whatever else you want to track. Find detailed breakdowns of your progress to the minute, and earn chips when you reach milestones in your recovery. Send notifications to partners when you’re feeling tempted, and share your successes directly to social media.

Sober Grid iPhone: 4.9 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Sober Grid is designed to serve as your sober social network. It connects you to sober people nearby, offers a 24/7 peer support group, tracks your recovery with check-ins and quests, and includes a sobriety counter. Your information on the app can be as private or as public as you choose.

Recovery Box iPhone: 4.7 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases The 12 Steps program is broken down into many seemingly minor but significant actions you must take to make progress on your journey to recovery. The Recovery Box app helps you navigate every single one of these steps, both expected and unexpected, with detailed descriptions of each of the 12 steps, hundreds of pages of readings from the Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, and the ability to instantly chat with your connections for support.

Joe & Charlie iPhone: 4.9 stars Android: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Need a guide to the many complexities of the recovery journey? Just want some background noise or music that you can listen to during a quiet moment in your day, or when you’re struggling with a recovery challenge? Joe & Charlie is a great resource. With thousands of hours of audio content, including readings and meditation sounds, Joe & Charlie can help you learn how to take the next steps in your recovery with an enormous list of helpful resources for the ups and downs of your journey.

Simple Habit iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.7 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the anxieties and uncertainties of recovery. The Simple Habit app gives you a quick, easy resource to help relax your mind and your body with guided meditation courses, a progress tracker to see how much time you spend being mindful each day, and motivational tools. The app helps keep you accountable to your own goals in recovery and helps you build healthy, positive habits like daily meditation and coping tools.

Sober Time iPhone: 4.7 stars Android: 4.7 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases If you’re in recovery, you know that every hour, every day, and every month that passes not giving in to your addiction is a huge milestone. This app makes sure that you can count every minute along the way with powerful timekeeping tools, personalized goals for helping you achieve your sobriety milestones, and a community of support from those who have been there.

I Am iPhone: 4.8 stars Android: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases It can be easy to forget that you are at the center of your recovery: That what you do and how you do it is central to your success in overcoming addiction. And sometimes, you just need a gentle, thoughtful reminder to yourself that you can do this — I am offers a wide collection of affirmation exercises that allow you to speak your anxieties, your concerns, and your fears out loud so that you can learn to cope with them.