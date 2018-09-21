The prostate, an organ located under the bladder, produces semen. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the United States. About 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
The risk of developing prostate cancer progressively increases with age. About 60 percent of all prostate cancers in the United States are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older. It is rare for men to develop prostate cancer before age 40.
There’s no absolute prostate cancer prevention, but evidence suggests diet plays a key role. Keep reading for diet tips and more information.
Tomatoes, watermelon, and other red foods owe their bright color to a powerful antioxidant called lycopene. Some recent studies show that men who consume this fruit and tomato-based products have a lower risk of prostate cancer than those who don’t. However, the American Institute for Cancer Research cautions that studies linking tomatoes to prostate cancer prevention are limited and ongoing.
A 2018 study from Spain suggest that cooking tomatoes makes it easier for your body to absorb lycopene. The redder the tomato, the better because lycopene accumulates during ripening. That means that pale, store-bought tomatoes that are picked too early have less lycopene than vine-ripened tomatoes.
Nutrients and vitamins contained in
By eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day, you’ll be less likely to fill up on processed junk food.
A nutrient called isoflavones has been linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer, in at least
- tofu (made from soybeans)
- chickpeas
- lentils
- alfalfa sprouts
- peanuts
Researchers have long studied the link between green tea and prostate cancer risk, with mixed results. A
A
Indulging a serious coffee habit is linked to a decreased risk of fatal prostate cancer:
Drinking four to five cupsof coffee every day can lower your chances of fatal and high-grade prostate cancer, according to a 2014 review of clinical studies.
- Regardless of how many cups you drink overall, every three cups of coffee you drink can reduce your risk of fatal prostate cancer about 11 percent.
This describes a dose-response relationship between prostate cancer and coffee. That means the effect on prostate cancer goes up or down with the amount of coffee you drink. These effects
However, high doses of caffeine can cause major health issues, such as irregular heartbeat and seizures. The Mayo Clinic cautions against ingesting more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, the equivalent of four cups of brewed coffee.
How coffee is prepared can also be a factor. A
The chemicals cafestol and kahweol have well-known cancer-fighting abilities. Researchers believe these chemicals are trapped when coffee runs through a paper filter. Boiled coffee may allow these cancer-fighting chemicals to stay in your daily brew.
A
This, instead of that:
- olive oil instead of butter
- fruit instead of candy
- fresh vegetables instead of prepackaged foods
- nuts or seeds instead of cheese
Also, overcooking meat produces carcinogens, so be careful not to overcook your meat.
Prostate cancer patients who smoke are more likely to have a recurrence of the disease. Smokers also have a higher risk of dying from prostate cancer.
It’s not too late to quit. When compared with current smokers, prostate cancer patients who
Fish and omega-3
Fatty acid, known as omega-3, may help reduce your risk of developing prostate cancer. Omega-3 is found in certain fish including sardines, tuna, mackerel, trout, and salmon.
There was
However,
Based on this controversial information, it is best to check with your doctor to discuss what is the best choice for you.
Folate
According the American Cancer Society, some clinical studies in the 1990s found that that low folate levels in your blood can increase your risk for cancer.
However, supplementing with folic acid, a man-made form of folate,
Folate is found in many foods, including green vegetables, beans, whole grains, and fortified breakfast cereals. The American Cancer Society recommends getting adequate amounts of folate through eating a variety of these foods.
Dairy
Some studies, according to the Mayo Clinic, have linked dairy products, or diets high in calcium, with an increased risk of prostate cancer. However, studies have been mixed, and this risk is considered minimal.
Being overweight or obese is linked to an increased risk of aggressive prostate cancer.
Regular exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight. Benefits of exercise include increased muscle mass and better metabolism. Try:
- walking
- running
- bicycling
- swimming
Exercise doesn’t have to be boring. Vary your routine and invite your friends to participate. You’re more likely to work out if it’s fun.
Ask your doctor about your risk for developing prostate cancer. Some points to discuss include:
- what medical screening tests you should have as you age
- family history of cancer
- dietary recommendations
Tell your doctor if you’re just beginning a new exercise program, or if you have the following symptoms:
- discomfort anywhere in your pelvic or rectal areas
- difficulty urinating
- blood in your urine or semen