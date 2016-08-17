Despite the infection of a man from Texas, experts tell Healthline the Zika virus is unlikely to spread quickly in the United States. Share on Pinterest The United States has experienced its first Zika infection appearing across state lines, but health experts say there is little danger the country will experience a widespread outbreak of the disease. That’s because of public health programs in the United States, as well as the low odds of the right species of mosquito contracting the virus from infected humans in this country. Experts told Healthline the low risk of transmission should calm any fears from news early this week that a Texas man was diagnosed with Zika. Texas health officials said the man had traveled to a Miami neighborhood in South Florida where Zika has spread, and then he returned home. “It’s not surprising that he got the disease and left the state,” said Dr. Lee Norman, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Hospital. “It would be difficult for it to spread in Texas, so the risk is very low.” Read more: Zika virus, water pollution, and the Olympics »

The right conditions For the Zika virus to spread, you need a significant number of people with the illness in their bloodstream, and a large number of the right species of mosquitoes in a concentrated area. Zika is transmitted only by the Aedes species mosquito , a notorious daytime biter. Other types of mosquitoes don’t carry the disease. The virus also cannot be transferred from mosquito to mosquito. A mosquito needs to bite a human infected with the virus. There’s a short window of time on both ends. The virus is usually only active in a person for a few weeks. In addition, most mosquitoes live for less than a month. Although the Zika virus can be transmitted via semen during sex, the primary transmission vehicle is an infected mosquito. The short time period for transmission makes most areas of the United States low risk regions. For example, Norman said, the infected man in Texas probably no longer has Zika in his blood stream. So, even if he was bitten by an Aedes mosquito now, that insect wouldn’t contract the virus. The right conditions for widespread infection have been present in Brazil, where close to 100,000 cases have been reported. They are also present in Puerto Rico, where more than 6,000 locally acquired cases have been diagnosed. “There are mosquitoes everywhere and a lot of people have the virus,” said Norman. “It’s the right brew.” To a lesser degree, the conditions are present in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, where more than two dozen people have been diagnosed with the disease. There have also been concerns the floods in Louisiana could produce enough standing water for the Aedes mosquito to breed. However, this week health officials said the West Nile virus is probably a bigger threat in Louisiana. Read more: How long will the Zika virus be with us? »