Researchers have discovered that the Zika virus can kill tumor cells from glioblastoma cancers. Here’s how it does that. Share on Pinterest The Zika virus is known to attack the developing brain of fetuses, leaving infants at risk for severe birth defects. But scientists are now hoping they can harness this dangerous virus to reach the brain in adults and kill hard-to-treat tumors. The Zika virus swept through the Western hemisphere last year infecting millions and resulting in thousands of infants being born with the birth defect microcephaly . The virus’ ability to reach the brain in utero has also led researchers to theorize it could potentially be used to fight a malignant form of brain cancer in adults, called glioblastoma.

Testing Zika on the brain In a new study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine, the Cleveland Clinic, University of San Diego, and other institutions studied how human glioblastoma cells reacted to exposure to the Zika virus. They also infected mice with glioblastomas to the virus to see if the infection affected the tumor. Glioblastomas are the most common form of primary brain cancer, or cancer that has not metastasized from other areas of the body. Every year approximately 12,000 people are diagnosed with the condition. This year Arizona Senator John McCain made headlines with his glioblastoma diagnosis. It’s a malignant form of cancer that kills most people within two years of diagnosis, even after surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment. In this study, the researchers wanted to see if Zika could potentially be used as a treatment to buy patients more time. They exposed 18 mice with glioblastomas to the Zika virus and found that within two weeks the tumors were far smaller than those in the control group. Additionally, they found that when they injected the virus into tumor cells, the virus infected and killed the stem cells in the tumor. The findings are still preliminary, and the authors point out these findings would need to be replicated in patients with glioblastoma to verify the effects of the virus on these cancer cells.