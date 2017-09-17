Zero gravity had unexpected effects on E. coli samples, causing them to behave differently. That could present problems trying to treat them. Share on Pinterest When astronauts head into space, they don’t go alone. Billions of bacteria are also along for the ride. Now, scientists have discovered that these microorganisms behave quite differently in zero gravity. A recent study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, found that E. coli bacteria grows differently in space compared to how it grows on Earth. Changes to this bacterium, which occurs naturally in the gastrointestinal tract of humans, could make it more difficult to treat with common antibiotics in space.

What the research showed Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, along with scientists at the University of Copenhagen, German Aerospace Center, and The Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, participated in the research. They studied changes to Escherichia coli that was grown aboard the International Space Station compared to E.coli bacteria grown on Earth. Luis Zea, PhD, lead study author, and a research associate at the BioServe Space Technologies in the University of Colorado Boulder, said they wanted to figure out how bacteria physically changed in space. “We knew bacteria behave differently in space and that it takes higher concentrations of antibiotics to kill them,” Zea said in a statement. “What’s new is that we conducted a systematic analysis of the changing physical appearance of the bacteria during the experiments.” They found that the bacteria had less volume overall, but there was significant increase in cell count and change in how the bacteria grew. Overall, the team discovered there was a 13-fold increase in total cell count for the E.coli grown in space compared to the bacteria grown on Earth. The cells in space were also just 27 percent of the volume of their Earth-bound counterparts. Additionally, the envelope thickness of the cell increased between 25 to 43 percent, according to the study findings. The bacteria also started to grow in clusters rather than growing more evenly dispersed as on Earth.