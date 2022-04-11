However, those who scored higher on traits like conscientiousness and extraversion seemed to fare better.

In particular, those who scored higher on a trait called neuroticism were more likely to have reduced cognitive function as they grew older.

According to new research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people with certain personality traits may be more likely to experience cognitive decline as they grow older.

Lead author Tomiko Yoneda, PhD, who completed the study while she was a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria, Canada, in conjunction with colleagues at Northwestern University and the University of Edinburgh, looked at three specific personality traits – conscientiousness, neuroticism, and extraversion – and how those traits affect people’s cognitive function as they age.

According to Susan T. Charles, PhD, Professor of Psychological Science and Nursing Science at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the study, people who are conscientious are organized, hardworking, and get the job done thoroughly and carefully.

“Basically, if you want a friend to pick up a package for you, or not forget to pick you up at the airport, you choose your most conscientious friend,” said Charles.

Charles said that people who score high on extraversion are usually happier.

“They are also more outgoing, report more energy, and are more sociable,” she said. “You want them at your parties, and to sell you products. They also are good leaders, because they have positive energy.”

Charles said neuroticism is related to self-doubt, depression, and anxiety, as well as emotional lability.

People with this trait can be highly reactive to stressors. For example, if you have a friend who is a “negative Nellie” or a “worrywart,” they may be high in neuroticism, according to Charles.

In order to better understand the relationship between these traits and cognitive decline, the researchers examined data from 1,954 people who were involved in the Rush Memory and Aging Project.

This study looked at older adults residing in the greater Chicago metropolitan area and northeastern Illinois.

Study participants were recruited from senior housing facilities, retirement communities, and church groups, beginning in 1997 and continuing through the present.

None of them had been diagnosed with dementia.

Each person had their personality assessed at the beginning of the study and agreed to receive a cognitive assessment each year thereafter.

Anyone who had received at least two annual cognitive assessments or one assessment prior to their death was included in the analysis.

When the data was examined, it was found that those who either scored high on conscientiousness or low in neuroticism were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment as the study progressed.

Extraversion was not significantly linked to the development of mild cognitive impairment, however, it was found that people who scored high on this trait tended to maintain cognitive function the longest.

Also, the data suggested that individuals lower in neuroticism and higher in extraversion were more likely to recover regular cognitive function after receiving a previous diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment

This suggests, according to the authors, that this personality trait may be protective even after a person begins to develop dementia.

The research team did not find any link between these personality traits and total life expectancy.

Yoneda said the link between personality type and risk for cognitive decline may exist because these personality traits can affect a person’s health behaviors across their lifespan.

“For instance,” said Yoneda, “individuals higher in conscientiousness tend to be less likely to engage in risky behaviors (e.g., violence, drug use) and more likely to engage in health-promoting behaviors (e.g. physical activity).