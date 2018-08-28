Study looked at longevity link between mothers and daughters. Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Daughters have long looked to their mothers when wondering when they’ll get gray hair and wrinkles. But the way mothers age actually reveals deeper clues about what their daughters can expect later in life, including their likelihood of living to age 90 with no major health problems, according to a new study. In a report recently published in the journal Age and Ageing, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine analyzed roughly 20 years of data from 22,735 postmenopausal women from the Women’s Health Initiative, a long-term national health study. They found that women have a 25-percent increased likelihood of living past their ninth decade without serious disabilities or chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes) if their mothers did. If both mom and dad maintain their health to age 90, daughters are 38 percent more likely to do the same. However, the researchers did not find an increased chance of longevity in women when only the father lived to 90. The study did not look at the effect on the sons.

Why good genes can mean a long life While the study did not look at the reasons why certain people live longer than others, its findings suggest that good genes contribute to longevity. “I wasn’t sure how strong the correlation was between maternal longevity and patients’ own longevity [before I read this study], but I would have guessed that they were related because the main diseases that affect us are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers, all of which are hereditary,” said Dr. Orli Etingin, medical director of the Iris Cantor Women’s Health Center at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. “The converse also holds true, that if you didn’t inherent certain genes, you’re more likely to live a long time, just like your parents did,” she added. The environment in which you grow up and your lifestyle choices also play a role in your life span. For example, if you were raised by parents who cooked nutritious meals and exercised regularly, you got that healthy advantage in childhood and are more likely to continue those good habits into adulthood, said Etingin. The fact that the study did not find a link solely between a dad’s life span and his daughter’s hints that genes may be a stronger influence on longevity than habits instilled in children by parents. “The environment is determined by both parents,” said Etingin. “Is one parent a more powerful role model than another? I don’t think you can say that for sure.”