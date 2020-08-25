Share on Pinterest Childhood vaccinations have gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

A new federal emergency authorization will permit pharmacists in all 50 states to administer routine childhood vaccines.

The authorization is part of an effort to offset falling childhood vaccinations rates reported during the pandemic.

Health experts say it’s still crucial for kids to still be routinely evaluated by their physicians.

Parents will now be able to get their children vaccinated at pharmacies in all 50 states starting this fall, thanks to a new federal directive designed to fight falling vaccination rates reported during the pandemic.

The authorization, which went into effect Monday, August 24, comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and allows certain pharmacists at select locations to administer routine vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Previously, only 28 states permitted pharmacists to administer vaccines to children.

Under the emergency authorization, pharmacists across the country will be able to order and administer the vaccines without a prescription from a doctor, the HHS confirmed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , childhood vaccines typically administered in doctors’ offices have plummeted during the pandemic.

The CDC attributes the falling vaccination rates to families’ recent changes in healthcare access along with the shelter-in-place and social distancing recommendations put in place to blunt the spread of COVID-19.

Parents have also been concerned that a child’s checkup could potentially expose the family to the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Now, as the school year kicks off, health officials want to ensure kids are properly immunized even if they aren’t heading back to the classroom in person.

“COVID-19 disrupted lifesaving vaccination at a global level, putting millions of children at risk of falling behind on recommended vaccines. While there are indications that well-child checks and vaccinations are returning to their pre-pandemic levels, because of the extraordinary commitment of these children’s healthcare providers, it is critical to catch up all children on their routine vaccines as soon as possible,” an HHS spokesperson told Healthline.