How to figure out if yogurt should be added to your diet.

Share on Pinterest Here’s what to look for in your yogurt. Getty Images

If you eat a lot of sweetened yogurt in the pursuit of a healthy diet, you might want to check that label a little more carefully.

According to a study published in BMJ Open journal this month, researchers in the United Kingdom found that the average sugar content of yogurt exceeded the low-sugar threshold under European Union regulations.

The data from five online U.K. supermarkets was categorized into eight types of yogurt: children’s, dairy alternatives, dessert, drinks, fruit, flavored, natural/Greek style, and organic.

About 900 yogurts were analyzed.

Notably, natural/Greek yogurts had significantly lower sugar content than yogurts in all the other categories.

Jessica Bennett, RD, clinical dietitian at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, said many yogurts have enough added sugar that they could be served as an after-dinner sweet.

“Many yogurts are high in sugar and sometimes disguised as a health food but equating more to a dessert, especially those with ‘added fruit’ or toppings,” said Bennett. “I like that the study looked at 900 yogurts and different varieties, plain vs. organic, etc.”

Bennet did point out that for U.S. consumers, it’s not clear how these results play out for domestic grocery stores.

“One potential issue is how this study translates to the U.S. since it was done in the U.K. and manufacturing may be different,” she said.



Bennett said the results aren’t surprising and that more sugar or salt is often added to low-fat or low-calorie products in order to improve taste.

“Most people consume fruit-flavored yogurts, which can really raise the sugar not only from the fruit, where natural sugar is located, but [also from] the added sugar to make the product taste good,” she said.

“Especially with children and the squeeze yogurts, it’s more like a beverage, and they may not get full from just one and end up eating several, or families may feel yogurt is healthier than a candy bar so it’s OK to eat more.”