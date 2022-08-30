Share on Pinterest New research finds that adults who eat a diet high in ultra-processed foods are likely to report feeling mild depression and anxiety more often than those who eat less of it. Ana Luz Crespi/Stocksy Researchers have found that foods like snack foods and soft drinks are linked to worse mental health .

Experts advise that it’s a good idea to replace ultra-processed foods with whole foods. If you are fond of sugary drinks, processed meats, or other snack foods, you may want to re-evaluate your food choices, according to scientists at Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University. Their research found that eating large amounts of ultra-processed food was linked to more adverse mental health symptoms, including more depression, anxiety, and “mentally unhealthy days.” The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics defines processed food as “food that has been cooked, canned, frozen, packaged or changed in nutritional composition with fortifying, preserving or preparing in different ways.” Processed foods are not automatically unhealthy, they say. It depends on the degree of processing. However, the study authors note that ultra-processing of food depletes nutrients like protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, while increasing calories, sugar, saturated fat, and salt. Previous research has found links between low-nutrient, high-sugar diets and depression, so the researchers wanted to study whether eating larger amounts of ultra-processed foods might be associated with more symptoms of mental illness.

Ultra-processed foods linked to more depression and anxiety To examine the issue, Dr. Eric Hecht and his team used a nationally representative sample of the United States population. A total of 10,359 people ages 18 and older from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey were included. The foods and drinks they consumed were categorized as being either: unprocessed or minimally processed, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods, or ultra-processed foods. Each type of food was reported as a percentage of daily calories. The researchers looked at measurements of depression as well as mentally unhealthy days and anxious days to see if those who ate more ultra-processed foods were more likely to report these symptoms each month. “We found that individuals who consume higher amounts of ultra-processed food also report more undesirable mental health symptoms such as anxiety and symptoms associated with mild depression,” said Hecht. “Our data contribute to a larger body of knowledge that suggests that diet and mental health are connected,” he added. As to why this link between ultra-processed foods and mental illness exists, Hecht said it has to do with several factors. “For example, diets high in ultra-processed foods often lack essential nutrients,” he noted, “and are high in added sugars, both of which have been found to be associated with adverse mental health symptoms. Ultra-processed foods also have a variety of chemicals in them, such as emulsifiers, which might have an adverse effect on the intestinal microbiome, which in turn might lead to inflammation throughout the body, he said. Hecht added that these findings are significant because so many Americans do eat ultra-processed foods. The solution? Hecht believes there should be efforts to educate the public about how ultra-processed foods affect their health, both physically and mentally. In addition, there should be information provided regarding how these foods influence a variety of health conditions.