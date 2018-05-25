A new study finds that cinnamon flavors can hurt lung tissue.

A popular e-cigarette flavoring agent has been shown to have serious adverse effects on the lungs.

A new study from scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill demonstrated that cinnamaldehyde impairs normal airway functioning.

Cinnamaldehyde is the chemical that gives cinnamon its unique flavor and aroma. It’s a common, food-safe flavoring agent that’s widely used in food products and e-cigarettes.

However, the researchers say that although a product may be deemed safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, heating, vaping, or burning it can lead to chemical changes that result in unknown, deleterious effects on the body.

“E-cigarette emissions contain chemicals that have not been evaluated for inhalation toxicities,” said lead study author Phillip Clapp, PhD. “The inhalation of flavoring agents, which are frequently reactive aldehydes, poses a significant unknown in regards to the potential health risks of e-cigarette use, as many of these chemicals are structurally similar to toxic aldehydes in cigarette smoke. Moreover, aldehyde flavoring agents are often used in exceedingly high concentrations in e-cigarettes, which may lead to high exposure doses.”

Clapp and head study author Ilona Jaspers, PhD, an associate professor at the department of microbiology and immunology at the UNC School of Medicine, performed an in vitroexperiment. They exposed human bronchial epithelial cell cultures to e-liquids and aerosols containing cinnamon flavoring.

Using a high-speed digital camera, the researchers measured the response of the cilia in terms of cilia beat frequency (CBF) when subjected to different concentrations of cinnamaldehyde.

Cilia are small, hairlike projections found in our airways. They’re an essential part of the body’s ability to clear mucus and other foreign substances from the airways. CBF is the natural motion of cilia that helps move mucus out of the body.

Exposure to cinnamaldehyde disrupted the normal functioning of cilia. It rapidly suppressed CBF in the cells as well.

“An important part of that are these tiny little cilia which beat in a very nice wave pattern, so they move stuff up. They are very delicate, they are very sensitive, so one of the most important deleterious effects of cigarettes smoke is to paralyze the cilia, and it usually takes weeks for the cilia to recover from that,” Dr. Norman Edelman, the senior consultant for scientific affairs at the American Lung Association, told Healthline.