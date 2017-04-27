Knowing that hot flashes can boost heart disease risk, what can women do to lower their chances of developing this potentially deadly ailment?

Hot flashes can be challenging for women experiencing menopause, but a new study finds that this symptom can also be a sign of heart disease.

A study in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), reports that women who have frequent hot flashes between the ages of 40 to 53 are more prone to vascular problems that may lead to heart disease.

The study was conducted on 272 nonsmoking women aged 40 to 60 years.

Hot flashes that occur in younger women impact endothelial cell function, which involves the inner lining of blood vessels. Hot flashes in younger women impact the blood vessels’ ability to dilate, impairing blood flow.

Frequent hot flashes in younger women were linked to having a higher risk for heart disease, regardless of other risk factors or estrogen levels.

“Hot flashes are not just a nuisance. They have been linked to cardiovascular, bone, and brain health,” Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of NAMS, said in a press release.

More recent research shows that hot flashes may start earlier than previously thought — potentially during the late reproductive years.

Pinkerton told Healthline that previous studies have linked early hot flashes to heightened cardiovascular disease, but her research rigorously evaluated it.

Pinkerton said that early onset of hot flashes may be a good way to identify women who have a higher risk for heart disease and could improve their lifestyle — even if they already have healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels.

