A recent study and a criminal case in Europe have cast a spotlight on “stealthing,” the act of removing a condom during sex without your partner’s consent.

“’Stealthing’ is the newest dangerous sex trend.”

“‘Stealthing’: The Disturbing New Sex Trend You Need to Know About.”

Those are just two of the headlines from the past several weeks dealing with the act of nonconsensual condom removal during sex — colloquially known as “stealthing.”

The topic recently came to light in April due to a paper written by Alexandra Brodsky that was published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.

Brodsky’s paper was on the study Rape-Adjacent: Imagining Legal Responses to Nonconsensual Condom Removal, which investigated the prevalence of stealthing, and how it fits into current legal definitions of rape and sexual assault in the United States.

In Europe, stealthing has also become a hot button issue because of a recent ongoing case in Switzerland where a man was convicted of rape after removing a condom without his partner’s consent.

In fact, Baptiste Viredaz, the prosecution lawyer, submitted Brodsky’s study to the court.

The rape conviction made the proceedings a landmark case. However, that conviction has since been changed to the lesser charge of defilement.

So, while the case did not establish stealthing within the legal definition of rape, it made it clear that it is punishable under law.

