Share on Pinterest Experts say people, whether they’re light, moderate, or heavy drinkers, tend to stay on the same track as they get older. Getty Images

Researchers say people don’t necessarily drink less alcohol as they transition from their 20s to their 30s.

They did note that people, whether they’re light, moderate, or heavy drinkers, tend to stay on the same track through adulthood.

Researchers note alcohol misuse doesn’t go away on its own just because someone gets older. The person needs to make conscious choices to address the issue.

There exists in our popular consciousness an image of the heavy drinking, hard-partying college-aged young adult.

With that comes the expectation that after their early 20s, most of these people settle down and reduce their drinking habits.

Now, a new study from the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta suggests that while some people do cut back as they get older, it may not be as much as you’d expect.

First, it depends on how much you drink in the first place.

Researchers studied 1,004 people between ages 17 and 33 and surveyed them seven times.

Researchers reported that whatever track the participants started on — as a light, moderate, or heavy drinker — in their teens and young adulthood, they tended to stay on that track.

There were some small variances.

Light drinkers tended to drink light throughout the entirety of the study.

People who drank moderately in their teens ramped up in their early 20s and then tended to slightly reduce how much they drank by their early 30s.

High alcohol use groups followed a similar trajectory, drinking a lot in their early 20s and trailing off slightly by their early 30s.

Between ages 24 and 29, heavy drinkers cut about a drink per day out of their habit, from 5.5 drinks to 4.5.

Moderate drinkers drank 0.27 fewer drinks daily, falling to an average of 1.28 per day.

Moderate and heavy drinkers also tended to report more negative consequences from their drinking, from poorer health and problems at work to difficulties with interpersonal relationships, the research showed.