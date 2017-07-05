Scientists discovered a new bacterium that can cause Lyme disease. Here are some tips to avoid the ailment even after a tick latches onto you. Share on Pinterest Along with hot and sunny weather, summer also brings out a few tiny pests that can ruin the season. As more people venture outdoors and into the wilderness it can mean more cases of tick-borne illnesses, especially Lyme disease. That bacterial infection has been rapidly increasing with probable and confirmed cases of the disease rising from 10,000 cases in 1995 to more than 25,000 in 2015. While early symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and the distinctive “bull’s-eye” rash, some people may not exhibit symptoms and therefore may not be diagnosed early. The bacterial infection can infect the joints, heart, or nervous system if left untreated. However, you may have more time than you think to prevent the disease from gaining a foothold in your body. Read more: Lyme disease more common and dangerous that you might think »

A new threat Today, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published data on a newly discovered bacteria called Borrelia mayonii, which has been found to cause Lyme disease. The researchers wanted to see if these new bacteria could infect people in less time after a tick attaches than the common Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria. With B. burgdorferi, it usually takes between 36 to 48 hours after a tick bite for a human to contract Lyme disease. The CDC researchers exposed 160 mice to ticks at the "nymph" stage of development. Ninety-one of the mice were bitten by ticks infected with B. mayonii. The mice were then tested at 24, 48, and 72 hours after the tick initially started feeding. They also tested the mice after the tick fully finished feeding, usually around four to five days after the initial bite. Similar to other tick-borne diseases, the mice showed no signs of infection 24 and 48 hours after being bitten. However, the risk quickly went up from there. At 72 hours, 31 percent of the mice were infected, and after the tick finished feeding, 57 percent of the mice were infected. "Our findings underscore the importance of finding and removing ticks as soon as possible after they bite," Lars Eisen, PhD, CDC research entomologist, and senior author of the study, said in a statement. The recently discovered bacteria was only confirmed as a new species last year after six people were diagnosed in Minnesota. Eisen said that the new findings underscore the need to learn more about the different bacteria that cause Lyme disease. "There is much still to discover about B. mayonii, including to clarify the geographic range of this emerging human pathogen in the U.S., to determine how commonly different life stages of the blacklegged tick are infected with B. mayonii, and to find out whether the same vertebrate animals that serve as natural reservoirs for B. burgdorferi play the same role also for B. mayonii," said Eisen.

Early detection is key Stephen Morse, PhD, an epidemiologist at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said that the findings were "reassuring." "The general wisdom about it was even if you didn't find the tick immediately it would take about 48 hours," to contract Lyme disease, said Morse. "This seems to be true here, too." Morse said the data can help to inform people on how to enjoy the outdoors safely. He pointed out that in areas with high numbers of ticks, people may need to take precautions even if they just go into their own backyards. "If you've got a nice backyard, [you can] use that mosquito repellent or bug repellent," he said. In addition, there are "obviously the usual precautions of don't leave a lot of exposed skin, and be careful if you're climbing [in] the underbrush."