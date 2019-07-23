Share on Pinterest Experts worry that daily aspirin use can put some people at risk for bleeding. Getty Images

Many people take daily aspirin under the mistaken impression it will help their heart.

But taking the drug every day can also increase the risk of bleeding and other cardiovascular issues.

Experts say you should consult with a doctor about whether or not daily aspirin use is safe and recommended for you.

For many years, healthcare providers recommended daily use of aspirin to help prevent heart attacks and stroke in people who have a higher risk for developing cardiovascular disease.

Then, in 2018, three studies shed light on the fact that aspirin isn’t always beneficial for our health and can be associated with a higher risk of severe bleeding.

However, despite these findings, the idea that aspirin can help our heart health, especially for seniors, has lingered.

And now new research from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has found that millions of American adults still take aspirin every day, regardless of whether their physician recommends it or not.

These findings contradict the current American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology guidelines, which explicitly state that adults older than 70 who haven’t had a heart attack and people who have a higher bleeding risk shouldn’t take aspirin.

The study was published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

While aspirin can benefit people who have had a heart attack or stroke, it’s crucial for everyone to consult their doctor regarding whether or not they should be taking aspirin.

“Medical decision regarding aspirin therapy has to take into account several factors, such as patients’ age, their prior history of heart disease, risk of bleeding, and concomitant use of other blood thinners. The bottom line is, have a discussion with your physician whether you would benefit from aspirin therapy,” Dr. Aditya Bharadwaj, an interventional cardiologist with Loma Linda University International Heart Institute, told Healthline.