It has long been known that yoga has a plethora of health benefits, but now it’s been shown to improve symptoms of RA. Share on Pinterest Yoga has been utilized and touted for centuries as a way to maintain physical health and improve overall well-being. While in some circles yoga is promoted as a lifestyle or fitness trend, for others it is an expression of religion. Now, it’s been shown to be a beneficial practice for patients who live with rheumatoid arthritis. A recent study published in The Journal of Rheumatology states that yoga is optimal for those with various forms of arthritis, including RA. The researchers say the exercise provides physical, mental, and emotional benefits. This is especially noteworthy since statistics show that up to 44 percent of patients with arthritis do not participate in any form of exercise, while 80 percent aren’t active enough in general. Part of this may stem from an antiquated notion that people with RA and other forms of arthritis should not exercise. However, this is an outdated theory that many modern-day rheumatologists warn against. In a statement to the press, one of the authors of the study, Dr. Clifton O. Bingham III, said, “There’s kind of a myth that says if you have arthritis, the good thing to do is to rest your joints.” Bingham, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the director of the Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center, added, “I think the study is more evidence that, in fact, that’s not true.” Read More: How to Manage Morning Stiffness from Rheumatoid Arthritis »

Stretching It Out The eight-week study focused on 75 adults with rheumatoid arthritis who did not participate in any regular form of exercise. Some of the participants never exercised at all while others did so minimally and sporadically. Over the course of the eight weeks, participants took part in a special form of yoga that catered to those with arthritis and joint pain. In the randomized trial, RA patients who practiced yoga at least three times a week showed a reduction in their pain levels as well as improvement in energy, mood, and overall physical health compared to the other group in the study who did not practice yoga. According to Bingham, even five years out, many of the study participants still partake in yoga regularly. “You can carefully and cautiously exercise and do activities,” said Bingham. “Yoga, in the way that we’ve done it, can be one of those.” But, Bingham and the authors of the study added that while physical activity — especially yoga — is a good idea, new participants should exercise caution when starting on a yoga program, especially if they live with RA. Yoga classes that are beginner-level and specially designed for people with arthritis, disabled folks, pregnant women, or seniors are a good, gentle place to start. You can also try to find an instructor who is knowledgeable about arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis in particular. Read More: Hot Yoga Is Booming but It May Be Bad for You »