Researchers bent over backwards to help those with MS realize the benefits of yoga in a new study. More clinical trials are soon to follow.

Researchers at the Rutgers University School of Health Related Professions are excited to announce that their small pilot study uncovered many benefits for people with multiple sclerosis (MS) who practice yoga. At the end of eight weeks, the study participants noticed a whole slate of improvements to their health, including better vision and bladder control as well as improved balance and cognition.

The study took place at Still Point Yoga Center in Laurel Springs, New Jersey. Fourteen women with MS, ranging in age from 34 to 64, participated. The length of time since their diagnoses varied from two to more than 25 years.

“It was twice a week for an hour and a half, for two months,” explained Susan Gould Fogerite, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Complementary and Alternative Medicine and associate professor at Rutgers. “Although we had homework assignments, that was variable. People did what they could and what they had time for.”

Physical ability varied among the volunteers, but the exercises were adapted to meet their needs. Some lay on yoga mats while others stood, sat in chairs, or used a wall for support.

“I felt like I became steadier and stronger in my core,” Paula Meltzer, a study volunteer, said in a press release. Before yoga, she said she was a “wall walker,” reaching out to steady herself on nearby walls for support. “To be able to stand on one leg and feel balanced is amazing,” Meltzer said.

Although the study was small, the results astounded the researchers.

“We all were really gratified and delighted at the level of change that we saw and the breadth of it,” Gould Fogerite said, explaining that her team not only saw improvement in participants’ physical abilities, but also in their mood, cognition, and overall quality of life.

“We were concerned to start with that [the study] might not be long enough. Particularly if many of our participants had had MS for a long time,” she said. “To be able to see this level of shift was very, very gratifying.”

