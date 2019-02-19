Researchers say regular yoga sessions can help relieve physical and emotional symptoms associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Share on Pinterest Some participants in the study did two-hour yoga sessions five days a week. Getty Images Can eight weeks of intense yoga help alleviate symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis? Some experts think so. A new study out of India says that yoga can be used as a complementary or adjunct therapy in auto-inflammatory forms of arthritis, particularly in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with comorbid depression. RA often is accompanied by psychological or emotional components. This new research, which was published in the journal Restorative Neurology and Neuroscience, found that an 8-week regimen of intensive yoga eased both the physical and the mental-emotional symptoms of RA. Dr. Rima Dada, a professor in the anatomy department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and lead author on the study, said she and her team of researchers wondered if a “yoga-based mind-body intervention” could ease symptoms of depression in RA as well as help achieve remission of the physical symptoms of this painful, chronic autoimmune disease.

What the research showed The scientists looked at 72 patients and divided them into two separate groups. While both groups stayed on disease-modifying RA drugs, one group did two hours of yoga, five times a week. The other did not. The researchers looked mostly at the outcomes of depression and RA disease activity. In the group who did the yoga, there were improved findings across the board. “Yoga, a mind-body intervention, re-established immunological tolerance by aiding remission at molecular and cellular level along with significant reduction in depression,” Dada and her colleagues wrote. “Our findings show measurable improvements for the patients in the test group, suggesting an immune-regulatory role of yoga practice in the treatment of RA,” they added. “Yoga facilitates the mind’s capacity to affect bodily function and symptoms mediated through a variety of downstream pathways and bring about natural immunological tolerance,” Dada added. She and her researchers noted that alternative or complementary practices such as yoga could be beneficial both on a physical and a psychosomatic level when used in conjunction with more traditional or standard treatments such as medications and drug therapy.