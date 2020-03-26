Share on Pinterest New York City remains on virtual lockdown amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Known cases of COVID-19 in the United States have now topped 80,000, and experts think that’s likely far lower than the actual number of cases.

Deaths in the United States are more than 1,100.

Multiple states have issued some form of a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order.

It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

That’s been the party line around the world as governments and health departments have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, March 25 proved to be one of the worst days yet, as a new high for fatalities spiked in a single day in the U.S.

Officials are reporting 223 deaths on Wednesday, an increase that’s higher than any other day. As more tests are administered, numbers are expected to rise even more.

Through it all, both federal and state governments have emphasized the necessity of social distancing.

In the case of COVID-19, social distancing has been defined as staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

This means avoiding mass gatherings, working from home if possible, and closing schools. Essentially, just staying home.

This is all in an effort to “flatten the curve,” which means preventing dramatic spikes of cases to stagger the number of new ones over a longer period of time to not overwhelm healthcare facilities.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly across the country, even as our cities have become eerily quiet and downtowns as unpopulated at midday as they would be at midnight,” said Dr. Michael Grosso, chief medical officer and chair of pediatrics at Huntington Hospital in Long Island, New York.

“Many businesses have closed up shop and may not reopen. The service industries are especially hard hit. Is all this social distancing worthwhile, even though we’re not yet seeing results? The answer is yes, absolutely,” he said.

But if social distancing slows the pace of disease but numbers are still rising, many citizens are wondering whether it’s actually effective and are questioning the necessity of it.

Because, let’s face it: What we’re all dealing with is difficult, and so much is unknown.

The want to return to normalcy and get back to business is great. But the still vitally important need to maintain social distancing is even greater.