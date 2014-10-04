Xeljanz, approved by the FDA in 2012, is a first-in-class drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis. But is it safe? Treatment options can seem overwhelming to people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or other rheumatic conditions. From pain medications to disease-modifying drugs, immunosuppressants, NSAIDs, and an ever-expanding list of biologic drugs, the number of pharmaceutical treatments may seem endless. Couple those options with natural and alternative treatments, and it can leave patients wondering if they’re making the right choices. Now there’s a new kid on the block called tofacitinib (Xeljanz). Relatively new, that is. Xeljanz, which received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2012 , is becoming a more and more popular drug option for RA. It is poised to become a profitable one, too. It is already positioned to grab a big piece of the rheumatoid arthritis drug market, predicted to grow to $18.2 billion by 2023. Learn More: Understanding Biologic Drugs for RA »

Xeljanz Ideal for Patients Who Can’t Take Methotrexate As with any medication, the decision to use Xeljanz or not is up to the rheumatologist and their patient. Every patient is unique; every case is different. But why is Xeljanz becoming more popular among doctors? In a statement to the press, analyst Ronnie Yoo, Ph.D., wrote, “Xeljanz will compete for patient share in two areas of the RA treatment [market]. First, with the non-TNF-alpha inhibitor biologics for patients who fail to respond to TNF-alpha inhibitors. Second, to a lesser degree, it has the potential to compete at the same line of therapy as the TNF-alpha inhibitors, in patients with an inadequate response to methotrexate.” This means that Xeljanz is often prescribed when patients aren’t responding to other drugs that are normally given as a first line of defense against RA. Xeljanz is an anti-JAK, or Janus kinase inhibitor, which targets a specific cellular process that is involved in the immune response and resulting inflammation in RA. Xeljanz is the first drug of its kind. “I have been on Xeljanz for about six or seven months — absolutely the best drug I’ve tried for RA. That includes infusion drugs and injectables, and hardly any side effects,” said Theresa Ahl, of Severance, Colorado. Is it RA? Learn to Tell Rheumatoid Arthritis Apart from Osteoarthritis » Dr. Charles Pucevich of the Arthritis Clinic in Pennsylvania said that he “successfully prescribes Xeljanz for RA patients or those with psoriatic arthritis,” but noted that it isn’t yet approved to treat juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. From a scientific standpoint, the drug seems to have good potential for success. A 2013 analysis of clinical studies showed that Xeljanz was more effective than a placebo and also more effective than the competing drug adalimumab (Humira). In a strange, unrelated success story, researchers at Yale University have been able to use Xeljanz to cure a man with a rare disorder that caused him to lose all of his hair.