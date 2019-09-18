Share on Pinterest People in the United States have the highest sugar consumption of any country. Getty Images

In a new study, researchers conclude that a 20 percent price increase for high-sugar snacks could lead to a 2 percent decrease in obesity in the United Kingdom in a year.

At least one expert says that forecast might be too high, but similar “sugar taxes” in Mexico and Hungary have resulted in people buying fewer unhealthy snacks.

Experts note that manufacturers are allowed to “reformulate” their products to avoid the taxes.

As more countries and cities consider taxes on sugary beverages, some experts are beginning to look beyond drinks.

That might be an especially useful strategy for countries in which consumption of soda isn’t particularly high but consumption of high-sugar snacks is.

In the United Kingdom, people buy 78 liters of soda per person each year on average, placing it 19th in the world, according to a 2014 study. That’s about half the 154 liters the average person in the United States buys.

But in terms of overall sugar consumption, the U.K. comes in seventh, a 2015 study found. The United States is first.

So in a country such as England, perhaps a tax that goes beyond just soda is a better tactic for reducing sugar consumption — and waistlines.

Now, a new study has examined what effect a broader tax on high-sugar snacks might have.

In the study, researchers conclude that a 20 percent price increase on high-sugar snacks could lead to a 2 percent decrease in obesity in a year.

Among the taxed snacks they studied were candies (including chocolate, the researchers note), biscuits (aka cookies), and cakes.

The effect of the price change on obesity was forecast to be the greatest on low-income households with weight issues and smallest in high-income households without those issues.

Countries with soda taxes have already seen some improvements in reducing obesity.

And countries with taxes on high-sugar snacks such as Mexico and Hungary have also seen benefits.