The global population is projected to balloon to between 9 and 13.2 billion people by 2100, driven by a population explosion in Africa. Few people in the developed world consider the sheer number of human beings inhabiting our planet, unless of course they’re stuck in traffic or waiting in line at their favorite restaurant. But United Nations experts say stabilizing the world’s population in the 21st century is unlikely, and the rate at which humans are reproducing will present serious problems that could tax resources and compromise human health. Related News: Overpopulation an Overlooked Aspect of Global Public Health »

An Ever-Expanding Global Population There are currently 7.2 billion people on Earth, but new projections using data from the UN show there’s a 95 percent chance that the population will expand to between 9 and 13.2 billion by the year 2100. Africa is expected to see the greatest rate of growth. Experts estimate with 95 percent confidence that Africa’s population will rise from one billion to between 3.1 and 5.7 billion by 2100, bringing the population density in Africa to the level of China today. The findings were published today in the journal Science. Experts attribute three-quarters of the increase in population growth to people having more children that live longer. Other areas of the globe, such as Asia and Latin America, have been experiencing birth rate drops since 1950, researchers said. Asia is expected to peak at 5 billion people in 2050, and North America, Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to remain below 1 billion people each. “In a given year and country the fertility rate might be half a child higher, but the probability that it would be half a child higher in all countries in all years in the future is very low,” corresponding author Adrian Raftery, a professor of statistics and of sociology at the University of Washington, said in a statement. In Africa, where contraceptives are often scarce and expensive, the median number of children per woman is 4.6. Population growth in Africa — with limited available resources to provide for more people — contributes to poor living conditions, famine, and the spread of diseases like malaria and Ebola. West Africa is currently in the midst of the worst Ebola virus outbreak in history. Read More: UN, CDC, WHO, Obama Address Global Ebola Epidemic » “We don’t live on Planet Africa. We live on Planet Earth. This is everyone’s problem,” Camilo Mora, a population expert and assistant professor of geography at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, told Healthline. “We don’t really need to make any prediction because we can see it right now. We don’t really need to look that far into the future to see the consequences of overpopulation.”