With a decline in blood donations, officials hope fewer restrictions will increase a potential donor base. Share on Pinterest “Thank you for saving my life.” That’s the theme of World Blood Donation Day today, which focuses on the power donors have to help those they may not know. Many recipients are actually too young to thank those who have donated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 65 percent of blood transfusions in low-income countries are given to children younger than 5 years old. Another group that needs safe donated blood is new mothers. Globally, about 800 women die every day from complications of pregnancy or giving birth. Donated blood can help save their lives. “Safe blood transfusion is one of the key life-saving interventions that should be available for patients in need,” Edward Kelley, M.D., Ph.D., director of service delivery and safety at WHO, said in a statement . “Yet, equitable access to safe blood still remains a major challenge in many countries.” Read More: Should You Store or Donate Your Child’s Umbilical Cord Blood? »

Voluntary Donors Needed Worldwide, 108 million blood donations occur annually. Of those, half come from high-income countries, such as the United States. To maintain a reliable supply of blood, the WHO recommends an increase of voluntary and unpaid donors because they have the lowest rate of bloodborne infections. While voluntary donations are increasing in 72 countries, more than half of all donated blood comes from paid or family donors. In the United States, 9.2 million donors give 15.7 million blood donations each year. This may seem like a lot, but according to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Their estimates say while 38 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood, less than 10 percent of them actually do. According to the National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey Report, blood donation in the United States peaked in 2008 with 17.3 million units before falling to 15.7 million units in 2011. More than half of the U.S. donated blood comes from regular, unpaid donors. Read More: Can Blood Transfusions Lead to Allergies in Children? »