Free office treats can hurt your waistline.

Do you like noshing on the job? The food you eat at work — whether it’s at the cafeteria, from a vending machine, or in the break room — probably isn’t healthy for you. And those extra calories can add up.

A study of 5,222 workers in the United States found that the foods we eat at work include high amounts of refined grains and sodium and not enough whole grains or fruit.

Stephen Onufrak, an epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said it’s the first study to look at the food people consume at work.

“The foods people get from work don’t align well with the recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” he said. Onufrak presented the study results at the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting this month in Boston.

According to the research, about a quarter of study participants got food from work at least once per week. The average calories of those foods was nearly 1,300 per week. More than 70 percent of the calories came from free food: leftover birthday cake in the break room, holiday cookies, or other treats.

“With employees spending eight hours a day on average at their place of employment, a lot of people may not be aware of all of the calories they get from food at work, especially from foods they get for free,” Diane Harris, another CDC researcher and study author, told Healthline. “Americans should be concerned because good nutrition is essential to keeping current and future generations healthy.”

Harris noted that seven of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States are due to chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and certain cancers — all things that can be impacted by healthy eating.

Onufrak hopes that more companies will embrace wellness programs to improve employee health.