In a new study, researchers say there was no significant increase in relapse rate after childbirth for women with MS. Share on Pinterest Experts say breastfeeding may help women with MS avoid relapses after pregnancy. Getty Images Pregnancy may not cause multiple sclerosis (MS) to worsen as previously thought. For the past 20 years, women with MS were told that while pregnancy might help prevent relapses, those relapses often got worse after childbirth. However, researchers say in a study released today that they discovered the disease didn’t show increased relapse activity after a woman has given birth. The research team was headed by Dr. Annette Langer-Gould, a clinical assistant professor of neurology at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine as well as an affiliated investigator in neurology with Kaiser Permanente Research. “This is a super interesting study,” Bruce Bebo, PhD, executive vice president of research at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, told Healthline. “We have had this dogma for a long time,” said Bebo. “Women with MS showed an exacerbated rate of relapses after pregnancy, but Dr. Langer-Gould questioned this and found in this preliminary study a different result.” Previous studies occurred before current disease-modifying treatments.There are now 17 such treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Almost 1 million people in the United States are estimated to be living with MS. Of these, about 70 percent are women.

What the study found The objective of the recent study was to investigate what happens to women with MS after giving birth. Researchers looked at the risk of relapses and identified potentially modifiable risk factors. This population study looked at 466 pregnancies from 375 women in the years 2008 to 2016. The records were taken from the Kaiser Permanente Southern and Northern California databases. The participants were surveyed about treatments, breastfeeding, and relapses. “This study provides an important update on previous data, which had indicated that women with MS were more likely to have a relapse in the first three to six months postpartum, with that risk being higher for patients with more active disease before pregnancy,” Dr. Barbara Giesser, professor of clinical neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and clinical director of the UCLA MS program, told Healthline. Of the women in the study, 38 percent weren’t on any treatment in the year prior to conception, while 15 percent had clinically isolated syndrome and 8 percent relapsed during pregnancy. No increase in relapses postpartum were observed, although the authors point out that some of the women had only had a single episode. About one-third of the women breastfed exclusively, which seemed to reduce the relapse rate. “This is good news for women with MS who wish to have children, and larger population-based studies of this type are encouraged,” noted Giesser.