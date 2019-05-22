Researchers say COPD symptoms are harsher for women, even though they smoke less than men do.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say women are more susceptible to developing COPD and experience worse symptoms from the disease. Getty Images

Women with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) experience worse symptoms than men with the same condition.

The big question now facing medical professionals is why.

Researchers have found women living with COPD report a lower quality of life than men with the disease, despite also reporting smoking fewer cigarettes.

The findings are scheduled to be presented at the American Thoracic Society’s international conference in Dallas this week.

“Women with COPD experienced increased symptom burden, poorer quality of life, more frequent exacerbations, and more impaired functional status than their male counterparts,” Dr. MeiLan Han, author of the study and a professor of internal medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Michigan Health System, told Healthline.

COPD is a term used to describe a number of progressive lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and nonreversible asthma.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, frequent coughing, and tightness in the chest.

COPD is a progressive disease with no known cure. In the United States, more than 11 million people have COPD, but experts say millions more are likely living with the disease without realizing it.

Many may dismiss shortness of breath or a cough as just part of getting older, but experts say it can be a sign of something more serious.

“COPD can significantly impact quality of life. Patients with more advanced COPD struggle to breathe and experience a sensation of air hunger. Patients may be limited in their activities of daily living, and even leaving their home can be a challenge. Sleep quality is impaired in patients with COPD, and daytime energy levels are decreased,” Dr. Gaurav Singh, a clinical assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Stanford University, told Healthline.

COPD is the third-leading cause of death from disease in the United States. Women are more likely to die from COPD than men.

“Women are more susceptible and more vulnerable than men with regard to COPD. Faster decline in lung function with more severe airflow limitation, as well as increased symptom burden related to COPD in women compared to men, has been reported in other studies. Compared to men, women experience more shortness of breath, more depression and anxiety, and lower quality of life,” Singh said.