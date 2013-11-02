Wearing high heels could mean serious joint issues in the long-term.

If you regularly sport high heels, you already know that the pinching, clumsy shoes put style above comfort. But if you wear sky-high stilettos while chasing down a cab, you could also be putting your joints at risk.

Researchers at Ningbo University in China say running in high heels can lead to knee osteoarthritis and a higher risk of ankle sprains. Their research, published in the International Journal of Biomedical Engineering and Technology, serves as a warning for heel devotees.

In the study, 10 women ages 21 to 25 jogged in a series of experiments while wearing three kinds of shoes: flats, low-heeled shoes, and high-heeled shoes.

According to their report, the researchers observed an increased outward range of motion in the knees and hips with elevated heel heights. This is problematic, as this movement can place high loading force on the knee joints and be a precursor to knee osteoarthritis.

The researchers also observed a decrease in ankle movement, which could lead to ankle sprains, during the high heel jogging tests.

The study sample of 10 young women is relatively small, but they hope to expand their research with a larger and more diverse participant group.