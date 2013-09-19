Studies from Australia and the U.K. show that midwife care can be less costly and just as safe as traditional prenatal care. So why don’t more U.S. mothers use midwives?

Giving birth is at once beautiful and terrifying. When it’s time to deliver, having friendly faces in the room and trusted professionals working alongside one another helps to ease the process. A recent study from the University of Sydney shows moms-to-be may want to rethink their prenatal care in one important way: by adding a midwife.

The study finds that, with the use of a midwife, a woman can lower her chance of birth complications, reduce her hospital stay, and cut her medical bills. Not bad for just one more friendly face.

While there’s certainly a spectrum of “midwifery,” from the certified nurse midwives observed in this study to the more holistic doulas, a midwife is a trained professional who works with mothers throughout pregnancy, during birth, and afterward to help ease the childbearing process.

Researchers studied what are called caseload midwifery practices, with one midwife for each patient through the entire course of her pregnancy. Midwives were paired with nearly 2,000 mothers in Australia between December 2008 and May 2011.

Mothers with caseload midwifery were less likely to have a medical intervention, less likely to have a cesarean section, and less likely to have an epidural for pain management. Their hospital stays were also likely to be shorter. Moreover, with caseload midwifery, each woman saved an average of AU $566.74, or U.S. $536.25. With a new child on the way, every penny counts.