For women, health insurance is a must, and plans on the ACA exchange websites offer many gender-specific benefits.

When it comes to making healthcare decisions, who wears the pants?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, that responsibility falls mainly on women, who are the healthcare decision-makers for American families about 80 percent of the time. That’s why, when it comes to the open enrollment period for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), women are the targets of outreach and advertising campaigns.

Consumers have until Feb. 15 to sign up for health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. In order to have a plan that begins on Jan. 1, consumers should enroll by Dec. 15.

“Last year, we made incredible progress in enrolling Americans in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. But, tens of millions of Americans still stand to benefit from these new options,” said Anne Filipic, President of Enroll America. “Our goal is to reach as many consumers as possible with the information they need to get covered before the enrollment window closes on February 15.”

According to a study by Enroll America, a nonprofit focused on maximizing the number of Americans with health coverage, 71 percent of women said they do not know or are unsure whether in-person help is available for people who want to enroll. Seventy-seven percent of women said they do not know or are unsure about getting financial help to pay for health plans in the marketplace, and 79 percent of women said they don’t know enough or are unsure about the new law in general.

If the intention of the ACA is access to cost-effective healthcare for the masses, women should be lining up. It turns out that women tend to pay more than their male counterparts for health coverage. A healthy 22-year-old woman could be charged 150 percent more for premiums than her male peer, according to a White House report. And because of the perceived or actual costs, many women report delaying necessary care.