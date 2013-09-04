If it isn’t caught early, ovarian cancer can be fatal. But is it worth having a preventative hysterectomy?

For Sarah, a 43-year-old New Yorker, the choice was stark.

Sarah doesn’t have cancer. But after watching her mother battle cancer and learning more about her family history, she decided to seek genetic counseling. Sarah’s family carries genes for Lynch Syndrome, placing Sarah at risk for developing a variety of cancers, including cancer of the reproductive organs.



A mother of twin girls, Sarah was done having children but still had to go in for preventative cancer screenings every six months. “When I went for those checkups, it was hugely stressful every time I went,” she told Healthline. “Every time, I wondered if this would be the visit when I heard I had cancer.”

Finally, Sarah decided to take matters into her own hands. “I’d already had kids, and every woman in my family had had a hysterectomy at some point,” she said. “I figured I’d rather take control and do it on my own terms.”

Dr. David Fishman, Sarah’s gynecological oncologist and Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, urges people with a family history of cancer to go in for genetic counseling. Reproductive cancers are often part of cancer syndromes, like Lynch Syndrome, which place women with cancer and their families at higher risk for developing other cancers.

According the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance, only 15 percent of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed while the cancer remains confined to the ovaries, when five-year survival rates are around 90 percent. Two-thirds of cases aren’t diagnosed until the disease has spread throughout the body, lowering survival rates to around 25 percent with years of aggressive surgery and chemotherapy. Ovarian cancer is the fourth leading cause of death among American women.