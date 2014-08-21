A new study finds that while men have more orgasms, when it comes to women, there are dramatic variations in orgasm rate depending on their sexual orientation.

An orgasm, for all the sparks and explosion, can be a complicated thing. Reaching orgasm happens more frequently for some than others. As it turns out, women have fewer, less predictable, and more varied orgasm experiences than men, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine .

Researchers from the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction at Indiana University found that people of different genders and sexual orientations experience orgasm during sex with a familiar partner at different frequencies. While there are slight differences in orgasm rate for men across sexual orientation, for women the variation is more significant. Straight women are less likely to reach orgasm than lesbian women, and bisexual women experience orgasm the least frequently of all.

In a survey of 2,850 single men and women, women were found to experience orgasm with a familiar partner at an average rate of 63 percent, while men reached orgasm more than 85 percent of the time.

“Men and women experience different things and some are very intense and some are not. Some women claim to encounter different types of orgasms dependent on what is aroused and the type of genital stimulation,” said study co-author Justin Garcia, Ph.D., an assistant professor of gender studies at Indiana University and a researcher at the Kinsey Institute.

The study found that heterosexual men and gay men both experience orgasm about 85 percent of the time. Heterosexual women reach orgasm at a rate of almost 62 percent, while for lesbian women, orgasm occurs nearly 75 percent of the time. Bisexual people reach orgasm at the lowest rate for each gender, at 58 percent for bisexual women and about 78 percent for bisexual men.