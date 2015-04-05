Study finds that women have knee and hip replacement surgery later than men, but they have fewer complications after the procedures.

Women afraid of having total hip or knee replacement surgery can take heart from a study released today at the 2015 annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

It turns out that despite the fact that men are reputed to do better following such surgery, the study, led by Dr. Bheeshma Ravi, concluded the opposite is actually true.

Ravi, an orthopedic surgery resident at the University of Toronto, wondered if women — who have a higher prevalence of advanced hip and knee arthritis than men — were less likely to be referred by their doctors for surgery because of the fear of postoperative complications.

So Ravi decided to review patient databases from an Ontario hospital for first-time primary knee and hip replacement patients between 2002 and 2009. Such surgery is a common treatment for end-stage arthritis, which can cause ongoing pain, limited function, and a reduced quality of life.

While women tend to have their first total joint replacement at an older age, they are less likely to have complications related to their surgery or require revision surgery, according to Ravi. He noted that women were “more focused” before surgery, asking more questions about possible complications.

If there is a bias against women having joint replacement, Ravi said, it’s clearly not based on post-op complications. He emphasized that the rate of complications was quite low for both genders.

“In this study, we found that while overall rates of serious complications were low for both groups, they were lower for women than for men for both hip and knee replacement, particularly the latter,” said Ravi. “Thus, the previously documented sex difference utilization of [total joint replacement] cannot be explained by differential risks of complications following surgery.”

Ravi urged patients, regardless of gender, to have a frank discussion with their physician and surgeon to discuss the risks and benefits of these surgeries.

“The vast majority of patients can expect a good result in terms of less pain and better quality of life,” he said.

