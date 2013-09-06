A Melbourne woman named Vali is the first to get pregnant from eggs grown in an ovarian tissue implant in her abdomen.

Like many cancer patients, Vali knew that her ovaries would be damaged by chemotherapy and radiation treatments. So she sought the help of the Melbourne IVF Clinic at the Royal Women’s Hospital of Melbourne in Australia. The team there, led by associate professor Dr. Kate Stern, removed and froze her ovaries before the cancer drugs could destroy them.

Once Vali, known only by her first name, had recovered, she and her partner, Dean, wanted to have children. After carefully screening the ovarian tissue to make sure it was cancer-free, Stern implanted samples into Vali’s abdomen. The tissue attached to the abdominal wall and grew into the body’s system of blood vessels, giving it a blood supply as well as a way to deliver hormones to the rest of the body.

“The graft takes about four months to start working, making hormones and recommencing the menstrual cycle with egg development,” explained Stern, a fertility specialist and reproductive endocrinologist, in an interview with Healthline. “It is still hard to get good quality eggs from a graft—it doesn’t function exactly like a ‘normal’ whole ovary.”

From there, Stern was able to extract eggs and fertilize them using standard in-vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques. In IVF, eggs are removed from a woman’s ovary and mixed with her partner’s sperm in the lab to produce embryos, and then the embryos are implanted into her uterus.

When the ovaries are removed or destroyed by cancer, a woman doesn’t just lose her fertility; almost immediately, she enters menopause. With the reintroduction of hormone-producing ovarian tissue, her reproductive system can be kickstarted again, as long as her other reproductive organs are intact.

Still, it’s an uphill battle. “It takes a long time to get good eggs,” Stern said. “It’s a lot of hard work. Vali had treatment for nearly two years before we got two good eggs.”