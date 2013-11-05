Researchers say that two organochlorine pesticides lingering in the environment are associated with an increased risk of endometriosis.

In spite of being restricted or banned in the U.S. for several decades, two organochlorine pesticides continue to affect the health of younger women.

Researchers from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington found that women exposed to these pesticides were more likely to have endometriosis. This painful condition occurs when the tissue lining the uterus grows outside the organ, and it affects more than five million American women.

In a new study, published today in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, higher blood levels of either beta-hexachlorocyclohexane or mirex increased the risk of endometriosis by 30 to 70 percent in women ages 18 to 49.

Read More About Endometriosis Risks and Treatments »

Even though these pesticides were last used in the 1970s, it can take years for them to fully break down in the environment, which is why researchers continue to study their effects.

“Persistent environmental chemicals, even those used in the past, may affect the health of the current generation of reproductive age women,” says Kristen Upson, Ph.D., the lead study author and a postdoctoral fellow at the Epidemiology Branch of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS).