A population-based study shows that the children of women who experience depression during pregnancy are 1.5 times more likely to be depressed themselves as teens.

Depression is believed to have a genetic link, but a new study suggests a mother’s mental health while pregnant can affect her child even more directly.

Research published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry suggests that women who experience depression during pregnancy give their children an increased risk of depression as adults.

Rebecca M. Pearson, Ph.D., of the University of Bristol in the U.K., and her colleagues used data from more than 4,500 patients and their children in a community-based study. The researchers concluded that children born to depressed mothers were, on average, 1.5 times more likely to be depressed at 18 years old.

While shared genetic risk is one potential explanation, Pearson said the physiological consequences of depression experienced by the mother can pass through the placenta and may influence the fetus’ brain development.

“At an individual level the risks are very small. Having said this, these differences are meaningful at a population level,” Pearson told Healthline.