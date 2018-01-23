CDC officials report there’s been an increase in the number of young women taking ADHD medication. It’s raised concerns about using the drugs during pregnancy. Share on Pinterest More women of childbearing age are taking medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). And it has raised some concerns among officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC’s recently published findings in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) , there was a 344 percent increase in the number of women ages 15 to 44 who filled prescriptions for medications to treat ADHD. Among age groups, there was a 700 percent increase in women between 25 to 29 years old. There was also a 560 percent increase in women 30 to 34 years old. The most common ADHD prescriptions were mixed amphetamine salts (Adderall), lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse) and methylphenidate (Ritalin). CDC officials note there isn’t much research on the effects that ADHD medication has on unborn children. So, the agency is throwing up a caution flag when it comes to younger women and ADHD medications. “Half of all pregnancies in the United States are unplanned and women may be taking prescription medicine early in pregnancy before they know they are pregnant,” Coleen Boyle, PhD, MSHyg, director of the CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, said in a statement. “Early pregnancy is a critical time for the developing baby. We need to better understand the safest ways to treat ADHD before and during pregnancy.” “If a woman is pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant,” added Boyle, “she should talk to her healthcare provider about all medicines she is taking. Pregnant women should also talk to their doctor before stopping or starting any medicine.” The recommendation is similar to a 2016 advisory in which the CDC encouraged women of childbearing age to abstain from alcohol unless they’re on birth control.

Being realistic about the risk Nonetheless, for women considering pregnancy (or currently expecting) who rely heavily on their properly-dosed ADHD medication to function daily, the risks seem to be low. “While the data on ADHD medications is still not conclusive due to the small number of studies,” explained Dr. David Jones, director of the University of Vermont Medical Center Fetal Diagnostic Center. “It appears that overall the risk of birth defects from first trimester use is minimally increased — if it is increased at all.” “Similarly,” Jones told Healthline, “while there might be a very small increase in the rates of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and abruption in women using these medications, the absolute risk is small and must be balanced against the very real impact that discontinuing a medication would have on a woman’s ability to function.” Indeed, few medications are deemed completely safe for use during pregnancy. And, with greater advances in technology and medication for a variety of conditions and chronic illnesses, Jones said more women are able to safely pursue pregnancy than ever before. “As always,” cautioned Jones, “we recommend using medications at the lowest dose possible required to provide the necessary treatment effect, particularly in the first trimester, as that is when most birth defects occur.”