A new study found that over 50 percent of young women in Australia report sexually-related personal distress.

The study looked at 7,000 women, half of whom reported feeling stressed, guilty, embarrassed, or unhappy about their sex lives.

Low sexual self-image was the most common sexual dysfunction, affecting 11 percent of participants.

Half of young Australian women experience sexually-related personal distress. And 1 in 5 have at least one female sexual dysfunction (FSD), according to a new study.

The research, conducted by a team at Monash University and published in Fertility and Sterility, examined women between the ages of 18 and 39.

Of nearly 7,000 women, 50.2 percent of them experienced some form of personal distress regarding sex. This included feeling stressed, guilty, embarrassed, or unhappy about their sex lives.

At least 20.6 percent had at least one FSD. And 29.6 percent of women experienced distress without dysfunction.

Low sexual self-image was the most common FSD, affecting 11 percent of participants. Arousal, desire, orgasm, and responsiveness dysfunction impacted 9 percent, 8 percent, 7.9 percent, and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Of the women, 20 percent were taking a psychotropic medication such as antidepressants. The use of the combined oral contraceptive pill wasn’t associated with any sexual dysfunction.

Sheryl A. Kingsberg, PhD, a professor in reproductive biology and psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told Healthline that low sexual self-image is not a sexual dysfunction.

Sexual dysfunctions include hypoactive sexual desire disorder, arousal disorder, orgasmic disorder, and pain with sexual activity.

Low sexual self-image can result in any or all of those dysfunctions, Kingsberg said.